Currency update today: Indian Rupee against foreign currency on June 18, 2021

The Indian rupee on Thursday has at 74.09900 against the US dollar while on the other hand, the rupee has ended at 88.34000 against EURO. The dollar index gained strength against the five currencies, advanced.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. With the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been weakened.

Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India on June 18, 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.





S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD 74.099 2 1 EUR 88.34 3 1 GBP ( British pound) 103.195 4 1 AED (UAE) 2,017,030 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.7744

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee





USD INR 1 USD 74.10 INR 5 USD 370.50 INR 10 USD 740.99 INR 50 USD 3704.95 INR 100 USD 7409.90 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar





INR USD 1 INR 0.01 USD 5 INR 0.07 USD 10 INR 0.14 USD 50 INR 0.67 USD 100 INR 1.35 USD







