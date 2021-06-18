Currency update today: Indian Rupee against foreign currency on June 18, 2021
The Indian rupee on Thursday has at 74.09900 against the US dollar while on the other hand, the rupee has ended at 88.34000 against EURO. The dollar index gained strength against the five currencies, advanced.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. With the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been weakened.
Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India on June 18, 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.
|S.No
|World Currency
|Indian Rupee
|1
|1 USD
|74.099
|2
|1 EUR
|88.34
|3
|1 GBP ( British pound)
|103.195
|4
|1 AED (UAE)
|2,017,030
|5
|1 SAR (Saudi Riyal)
|19.7744
Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee
|USD
|INR
|1 USD
|74.10 INR
|5 USD
|370.50 INR
|10 USD
|740.99 INR
|50 USD
|3704.95 INR
|100 USD
|7409.90 INR
Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar
|
INR
|USD
|1 INR
|0.01 USD
|5 INR
|0.07 USD
|10 INR
|0.14 USD
|50 INR
|0.67 USD
|100 INR
|1.35 USD