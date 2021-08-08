Currency update today: Indian Rupee against the foreign currencies on 08 August, 2021

The Indian rupee against dollar has ended at 74.18600 today with a hike of 9 paise. The currencies differs daily and is updated frequently with effect to economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows. On the other hand, the rupee has ended at 87.26700 against EURO. The rupee gained the strength amid COVID-19 cases declined from last one month.



Currency fluctuation is nothing but the floating exchange rates that are the rule of major economies. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. Thefluctuation is nothing but the floating exchange rates that are the rule of major economies. Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India on 06 August 2021, including USD , EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD 74.186 2 1 EUR 87.267 3 1 GBP ( British pound) 103.92 4 1 AED (UAE) 20.204 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.7866

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee

USD INR 1 USD 74.19 INR 5 USD 370.93 INR 10 USD 741.86 INR 50 USD 3709.30 INR 100 USD 7418.60 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar

INR USD 1 INR 0.01 USD 5 INR 0.07 USD 10 INR 0.13 USD 50 INR 0.67 USD 100 INR 1.35 USD