Currency update today: Indian Rupee against the foreign currencies on 23 August, 2021
Highlights
- Currency exchange today, 23 August 2021: The Indian currency has slashed against US Dollar today.
- Check the exchange rates of other currencies with the Indian rupee here.
The Indian rupee against dollar has ended at 74.26 with a fall of nine paise today. The currency rate differs daily and is updated frequently with effect to economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows. Meanwhile, the rupee has ended at 86.02 against EURO.
Indian rupee on the other hand has been choppy against other foreign currencies. The Currency fluctuation is nothing but the floating exchange rates that is the rule of major economies.
Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India on 23 August 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.
|S.No
|World Currency
|Indian Rupee
|1
|1 USD
|74.26
|2
|1 EUR
|86.02
|3
|1 GBP ( British pound)
|101.34
|4
|1 AED (UAE)
|20.22
|5
|1 SAR (Saudi Riyal)
|19.8
Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee
|USD
|INR
|1 USD
|74.26 INR
|5 USD
|371.30 INR
|10 USD
|742.60 INR
|50 USD
|3713.00 INR
|100 USD
|7426.00 INR
Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar
|
INR
|USD
|1 INR
|0.01 USD
|5 INR
|0.07 USD
|10 INR
|0.13 USD
|50 INR
|0.67 USD
|100 INR
|1.34 USD
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story