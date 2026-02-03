Parliament begins debate on President's Address

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha has taken up discussion on the motion of thanks on the President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament. A total of 16 hours has been allotted for the discussion.

Moving the motion, Nominated Member C Sadanandan Master said, President Murmu in her address has articulated a clear and confident vision of India’s journeys towards Viksit Bharat.

He said, from day one, the NDA government has been very clear about social justice and poverty eradication. The MP said, Viksit Bharat can be built only with the basic strategy Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. He said, Government was able to bring 25 crore people out of poverty in the last decade.

Seconding the motion, Dr Medha Vishram Kulkarni of BJP said, the President’s address highlights India’s continued progress.