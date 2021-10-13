Currency update today: Indian rupee against US Dollar falls down on 13 October 2021

Indian rupee against the US Dollar has settled at Rs 75.375 on Wednesday while the Indian rupee has ended at Rs. 87.07 against the EURO. The currency exchange rate differs daily based on the various aspects globally. On the other hand, Indian rupee has seen a hike in the past week and has been choppy against other foreign currencies.



The economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc will affect the currency exchange rate and is generally determined by the strength or weakness of the particular economy. Hence, currency exchange fluctuates dynamically. The currency value of any country in the foreign exchange market is considered as crucial element for central banks while setting monetary policy. Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India today, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.



S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD Rs. 75.37 2 1 EUR Rs. 87.07 3 1 GBP ( British pound) Rs. 102.62 4 1 AED (UAE) Rs. 20.52 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) Rs. 20.10



Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee



USD INR 1 USD 75.37 INR 5 USD 376.85 INR 10 USD 753.70 INR 50 USD 3768.50 INR 100 USD 7537.00 INR



Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar



INR USD 1 INR 0.01 USD 5 INR 0.07 USD 10 INR 0.13 USD 50 INR 0.67 USD 100 INR 1.33 USD