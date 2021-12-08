Currency update today: Indian rupee against US Dollar on 08 December 2021

The Indian rupee against the US Dollar has been at Rs 75.48 and it has ended at Rs. 85.22 against the EURO. The currency exchange depends on economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc. It is generally determined by the strength or weakness of the particular economy. Hence, currency exchange fluctuates dynamically.



The Indian rupee has been choppy against the US dollar in the recent past. However, it has been decreased in the last six months on the overall. The currency exchange rates of a country is considered as crucial element for central banks to set up a monetary policy. Here are the currency exchange rates in India today, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD Rs. 75.48 2 1 EUR Rs. 85.22 3 1 GBP ( British pound) Rs. 100.02 4 1 AED (UAE) Rs. 20.55 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) Rs. 20.12

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee

USD INR 1 USD 75.48 INR 5 USD 377.40 INR 10 USD 754.80 INR 50 USD 3774.50 INR 100 USD 7548.00 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar

1 INR 0.01 USD 5 INR 0.07 USD 10 INR 0.13 USD 50 INR 0.67 USD 100 INR 1.33 USD