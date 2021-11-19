Currency update today: Indian rupee against US Dollar on 19 November 2021

The currency exchange rates has been choppy across the world from the last few months. Meanwhile, Indian rupee against the US Dollar has been at Rs 74.22 and it has ended at Rs. 84.27 against the EURO. It is known that the Indian rupee has been choppy against the US dollar in the recent past. However, it has been decreased in the last six months.



The currency exchange depends on economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc. It is generally determined by the strength or weakness of the particular economy. Hence, currency exchange fluctuates dynamically. The currency exchange rates of a country is considered as crucial element for central banks to set up a monetary policy. Here are the currency exchange rates in India today, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.



S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD Rs. 74.22 2 1 EUR Rs. 84.27 3 1 GBP ( British pound) Rs. 100.08 4 1 AED (UAE) Rs. 20.20 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) Rs. 19.76



Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee



USD INR 1 USD 74.22 INR 5 USD 371.10 INR 10 USD 742.20 NR 50 USD 3711.00 INR 100 USD 7422.00 INR



Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar



