Daily Forex Rates (01-11-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON NOVEMBER-01-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.12
|Rs. 86.61
|Euro
|Rs. 88.94
|Rs. 91.58
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.90
|Rs. 23.58
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.34
|Rs. 2.48
|British Pound
|Rs. 102.18
|Rs. 105.21
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 53.32
|Rs. 54.91
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 60.62
|Rs. 62.42
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 92.55
|Rs. 95.30
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.50
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.68
|Rs. 4.91
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.86
|Rs. 11.39
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.63
|Rs. 0.63
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 48.92
|Rs. 50.85
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.40
|Rs. 22.85
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.59
|Rs. 7.89
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.41
|Rs. 63.23
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.65
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.88
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
