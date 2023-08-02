Live
- Censor board suggests 27 modifications for ‘OMG2’
- ‘Sardar 2’ on cards; pre-production works are under process
- Dulquer’s ‘King of Kotha’ to release in this festive season
- YS Jagan launches YSR Sampoorna Poshana, hands over ration kits to beneficiaries
- Yadadri-Bhongir: Man found hanging in an agricultural field
- One killed, 4 injured in road accident in Jangaon
- Hyderabad all set to experience Zero Shadow for the 2nd time on Thursday
- School bus turns turtle in Mahabubabad, 30 kids hurt
- Airbus Beluga has landed at Hyderabad airport
- Chris Woakes inclusion in the last three Ashes Tests set the scene for England: Brad Hogg
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (02-08-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON AUGUST-02-2023. BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card ...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON AUGUST-02-2023.
|
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 83.40
|
Rs. 85.87
|
Euro
|
Rs. 91.68
|
Rs. 94.40
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.70
|
Rs. 23.38
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.45
|
Rs. 2.60
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 106.67
|
Rs. 109.83
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 54.85
|
Rs. 56.48
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 62.68
|
Rs. 64.54
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 95.09
|
Rs. 97.92
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.91
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.71
|
Rs. 4.94
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.80
|
Rs. 11.33
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.67
|
Rs. 0.67
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.90
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 50.91
|
Rs. 52.93
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.19
|
Rs. 22.65
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.92
|
Rs. 8.23
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 62.33
|
Rs. 64.18
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 19.42
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 14.02
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A
E.O.M.