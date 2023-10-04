Live
- Meta to lay off employees in metaverse-driven Reality Labs: Report
- Export-led Indian automotive industry could reach $1 tn by 2035
- BHU to have National Centre for Aging soon
- Disputes in Kalvakuntla family has begun: Bandi Sanjay
- Hyderabadi Biryani making Pakistan cricketers lazy
- Dy CM Ajit Pawar has his way, named new Pune Guardian Minister
- There are no bigger cheaters in the world than the KCR family: Bandi Sanjay
- Google Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 launch today: Expected price; How to watch the live stream
- Chandrababu's lawyer denies TDP chief's involvement in the skill development case
- Akbaruddin’s daughter Fatima to fray in politics
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (04-10-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-04-2023. BUYING RATES
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-04-2023.
BUYING RATES
CURRENCY
Forex Card
Cash
US Dollar
Rs. 84.07
Rs. 86.57
Euro
Rs. 88.10
Rs. 90.72
UAE Dirham
Rs. 22.89
Rs. 23.57
Thai Baht
Rs. 2.29
Rs. 2.42
British Pound
Rs. 101.55
Rs. 104.57
Australian Dollar
Rs. 53.15
Rs. 54.73
Canadian Dollar
Rs. 61.35
Rs. 63.18
Kuwaiti Dinar
N/A
N/A
Swiss Franc
Rs. 91.43
Rs. 94.15
Danish Krone
N/A
Rs. 12.40
South African Rand
Rs. 4.53
Rs. 4.75
Hong Kong Dollar
Rs. 10.84
Rs. 11.37
Bahraini Dinar
N/A
N/A
Japanese Yen
Rs. 0.64
Rs. 0.64
Norwegian Krone
N/A
Rs. 8.35
New Zealand Dollar
Rs. 49.56
Rs. 51.53
Saudi Riyal
Rs. 24.39
Rs. 22.84
Swedish Krona
Rs. 7.66
Rs. 7.96
Singapore Dollar
Rs. 61.23
Rs. 63.05
Malaysian Ringitt
N/A
Rs. 18.80
Sri Lankan Rupee
N/A
N/A
Omani Rial
N/A
N/A
Chinese Yuan
N/A
Rs. 13.91
Qatari Riyal
N/A
N/A