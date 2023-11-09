Live
- UP Cabinet chaired by Adityanath meets in Ayodhya, approves several proposals
- Air India in pact with WorldTicket to provide customers air-rail connections at 5,600 stations in Germany
- KCR files nomination for Kamareddy constituency
- Our govt is commencing Mekedatu project: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar
- Odisha pioneer in designing people-centric Millet Mission: Naveen
- Diwali 2023: Last-Minute Affordable Tech Gifting Ideas
- No more in election politics -Sadananda Gowda
- Two iconic superstars, ‘Pedarayudu' Padmashri Dr.Mohan Babu Garu and ‘Nattamai’ Shri Sarath Kumar Garu come together for 'Kannappa' in picturesque New Zealand
- Minority Declaration released by Congress
- Special Campaign 3.0: Railways generates Rs 224.95 cr revenue, frees up 11.8 lakh sq ft of space
Daily Forex Rates (09-11-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON NOVEMBER-09-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.12
|Rs. 86.62
|Euro
|Rs. 89.98
|Rs. 92.65
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.90
|Rs. 23.58
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.39
|Rs. 2.53
|British Pound
|Rs. 103.45
|Rs. 106.52
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 53.89
|Rs. 55.49
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.00
|Rs. 62.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 93.43
|Rs. 96.21
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.66
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.70
|Rs. 4.93
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.88
|Rs. 11.41
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.63
|Rs. 0.63
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.20
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 49.92
|Rs. 51.89
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.42
|Rs. 22.87
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.81
|Rs. 8.12
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.99
|Rs. 63.83
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.98
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.95
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
