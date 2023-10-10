Live
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (10-10-2023)
Highlights
Daily Forex Rates
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-10-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.07
|Rs. 86.57
|Euro
|Rs. 89.17
|Rs. 91.82
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.89
|Rs. 23.57
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.31
|Rs. 2.45
|British Pound
|Rs. 103.18
|Rs. 106.25
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 53.95
|Rs. 55.56
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.87
|Rs. 63.70
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 93.00
|Rs. 95.77
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.55
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.57
|Rs. 4.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.86
|Rs. 11.39
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.64
|Rs. 0.64
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 50.63
|Rs. 52.63
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.39
|Rs. 22.84
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.80
|Rs. 8.10
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.59
|Rs. 63.42
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.83
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.92
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
