- Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Saptha Sagaralu Dhaati’ locks release date
- ‘Cult Mama’ song from ‘Skanda’ to be out on Sep 18th
- Best Film for ‘Sita Ramam,’ Jr NTR bags Best Actor: Here is the complete list of winners at SIIMA 2023 (Telugu)
- Flipkart to roll out the 'price lock' feature ahead of the festive season
- Facebook's architecture hurt its own misinformation policies, research finds
- Being the 5th largest economy 'impressive,' but per capita income must also rise, says Ex RBI Gov
- Congress prods SEBI to act against Adani firms, demands probe by JPC
- Cheetah reintroduction project set for success despite challenges: Project head By Gaurav Saini
- BJP leaders arrested at Kalluru in Khammam district
- First meeting of committee on simultaneous polls on Sept 23: Kovind
Daily Forex Rates (16-09-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON SEPTEMBER-16-2023. BUYING RATESBUYING RATESCURRENCYForex CardCashUS DollarRs. 84.01Rs. 86.51EuroRs. 89.54Rs....
CURRENCY
Forex Card
Cash
US Dollar
Rs. 84.01
Rs. 86.51
Euro
Rs. 89.54
Rs. 92.2
UAE Dirham
Rs. 22.87
Rs. 23.55
Thai Baht
Rs. 2.36
Rs. 2.50
British Pound
Rs. 104.02
Rs. 107.11
Australian Dollar
Rs. 54.00
Rs. 55.60
Canadian Dollar
Rs. 62.1
Rs. 63.94
Kuwaiti Dinar
N/A
N/A
Swiss Franc
Rs. 93.55
Rs. 96.33
Danish Krone
N/A
Rs. 12.60
South African Rand
Rs. 4.59
Rs. 4.81
Hong Kong Dollar
Rs. 10.84
Rs. 11.37
Bahraini Dinar
N/A
N/A
Japanese Yen
Rs. 0.65
Rs. 0.65
Norwegian Krone
N/A
Rs. 8.48
New Zealand Dollar
Rs. 49.53
Rs. 51.50
Saudi Riyal
Rs. 24.37
Rs. 22.82
Swedish Krona
Rs. 7.58
Rs. 7.88
Singapore Dollar
Rs. 61.57
Rs. 63.40
Malaysian Ringitt
N/A
Rs. 18.99
Sri Lankan Rupee
N/A
N/A
Omani Rial
N/A
N/A
Chinese Yuan
N/A
Rs. 13.94
Qatari Riyal
N/A
N/A