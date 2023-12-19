Live
- SC grants interim protection to varsity officials booked by UP Police in a religious conversion case
- Give justice to Vidarbha people and farmers, demands Maha Congress
- Act of some leaders was shame to me: Rajya Sabha Chairman
- IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc sold to KKR for all-time high Rs 24.75, CSK get the service of Alzari Joseph
- MLAs can’t summon meetings of officers: Haryana CM
- Minister Ponnam urges auto walas to be patient for some time
- Students stripped, beaten up by teacher as punishment in Karnataka; accused arrested
- School job case: WBSSC affidavit will have to give details on irregularities adopted
- One day Southern Star Army-Academia and Industry interface held
- Haryana plans to expand Delhi Metro till Kundli: Minister
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (19-12-2023)
Highlights
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON DECEMBER-19-2023.
BUYING RATES
CURRENCY
Forex Card
Cash
US Dollar
Rs. 84.00
Rs. 86.50
Euro
Rs. 91.79
Rs. 94.52
UAE Dirham
Rs. 22.87
Rs. 23.55
Thai Baht
Rs. 2.43
Rs. 2.57
British Pound
Rs. 106.34
Rs. 109.49
Australian Dollar
Rs. 56.44
Rs. 58.12
Canadian Dollar
Rs. 62.70
Rs. 64.57
Kuwaiti Dinar
N/A
N/A
Swiss Franc
Rs. 96.99
Rs. 99.88
Danish Krone
N/A
Rs. 12.92
South African Rand
Rs. 4.71
Rs. 4.93
Hong Kong Dollar
Rs. 10.88
Rs. 11.41
Bahraini Dinar
N/A
N/A
Japanese Yen
Rs. 0.67
Rs. 0.67
Norwegian Krone
N/A
Rs. 8.81
New Zealand Dollar
Rs. 52.31
Rs. 54.39
Saudi Riyal
Rs. 24.37
Rs. 22.82
Swedish Krona
Rs. 8.32
Rs. 8.64
Singapore Dollar
Rs. 63.06
Rs. 64.93
Malaysian Ringitt
N/A
Rs. 19.00
Sri Lankan Rupee
N/A
N/A
Omani Rial
N/A
N/A
Chinese Yuan
N/A
Rs. 14.20
Qatari Riyal
N/A
N/A
