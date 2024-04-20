Live
- EPFO adds 15.48 lakh net members in February as employment rises
- What's wrong if Rahul Gandhi contests from two places, Modi did it too: KC Venugopal
- Red Cross ambulatory medical services for the elderly in Lingasanipalli village
- Varun Sandesh comes with a concept-based film ‘Nindha’
- Priyadarshi’s rom-com with Nabha Natesh titled ‘Darling’
- Vedhika captivates in a mesmerising Blue lehenga
- Director Tharun Bhascker ventures into lead role opposite Eesha Rebba
- Scary first look of Sunny Leone’s ‘Mandira’ unveiled
- Nara Rohith’s ‘Prathinidhi 2’ trailer promises gripping political drama
- Revere farmers who grow our food: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (20-04-2024)
Highlights
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON APRIL-20-2024. BUYING RATESCURRENCYForex CardCashUS DollarRs. 83.97Rs. 85.55EuroRs. 89.47Rs. 92.50UAE...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON APRIL-20-2024.
BUYING RATES
CURRENCY
Forex Card
Cash
US Dollar
Rs. 83.97
Rs. 85.55
Euro
Rs. 89.47
Rs. 92.50
UAE Dirham
Rs. 22.95
Rs. 23.52
Thai Baht
Rs. 2.31
Rs. 2.42
British Pound
Rs. 103.87
Rs. 106.86
Australian Dollar
Rs. 53.97
Rs. 56.22
Canadian Dollar
Rs. 61.11
Rs. 63.72
Kuwaiti Dinar
N/A
N/A
Swiss Franc
Rs. 92.56
Rs. 96.23
Danish Krone
N/A
Rs. 13.11
South African Rand
Rs. 4.59
Rs. 4.80
Hong Kong Dollar
Rs. 10.87
Rs. 11.40
Bahraini Dinar
N/A
N/A
Japanese Yen
Rs. 0.62
Rs. 0.57
Norwegian Krone
N/A
Rs. 8.32
New Zealand Dollar
Rs. 49.61
Rs. 53.54
Saudi Riyal
Rs. 22.48
Rs. 23.93
Swedish Krona
Rs. 7.79
Rs. 8.4
Singapore Dollar
Rs. 61.76
Rs. 65.25
Malaysian Ringitt
N/A
Rs. 19.01
Sri Lankan Rupee
N/A
N/A
Omani Rial
N/A
N/A
Chinese Yuan
N/A
Rs. 14.06
Qatari Riyal
N/A
N/A
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS