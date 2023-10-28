Live
- Airtel teams with Microsoft to enable integrated calling via Microsoft Teams
- Men’s ODI World Cup: Ferguson out of the field due to Achilles injury
- 4 tips on how to manage your weight during the festive season
- Karnataka AAP provides free auto for KEA exam aspirants
- Why no love for K'taka: Siddaramaiah asks Centre on interstate river water-sharing dispute
- iPhone 15 Pro YouTube ad displays A17 Pro chip' Serious Gaming Power'
- Ericsson introduces ‘India 6G’ programme at Chennai R&D centre
- India holds trade talks with Japan, UK on sidelines of G-7 meet in Osaka
- Israel and Palestine Conflict: The Crucial Role of International Law in Civilian Protection
- ICC Men's World Cup: Proteas hold their nerves, beat Pak by 1 wkt in thriller
Daily Forex Rates (28-10-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-28-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 84.07
|
Rs. 86.56
|
Euro
|
Rs. 88.80
|
Rs. 91.43
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.88
|
Rs. 23.56
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.35
|
Rs. 2.49
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 101.91
|
Rs. 104.93
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 53.22
|
Rs. 54.80
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 60.58
|
Rs. 62.38
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 93.12
|
Rs. 95.89
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.49
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.63
|
Rs. 4.85
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.85
|
Rs. 11.39
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.64
|
Rs. 0.64
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.18
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 48.83
|
Rs. 50.76
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.41
|
Rs. 22.86
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.60
|
Rs. 7.90
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 61.35
|
Rs. 63.17
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 18.64
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.88
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A
