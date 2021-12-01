December 1: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex rose 619.92 points or 1.09 per cent to 57,684.79.
- The Nifty 50 index gained 183.70 points or 1.08 per cent to settle at 17,166.90.
Domestic equity markets closed with a gain of over a per cent on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 619.92 points or 1.09 per cent to 57,684.79. The Nifty 50 index gained 183.70 points or 1.08 per cent to settle at 17,166.90. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|IndusInd Bank
|934.5
|5.83
|891
|938.75
|890.15
|JSW Steel
|638.75
|4.99
|614.95
|639.8
|614
|Tata Motors
|478
|4.23
|467.85
|478.4
|463.55
|Axis Bank
|680
|3.71
|664.9
|681.4
|660
|Adani Ports
|709
|3.68
|695
|711.05
|682.75
|SBI
|475.9
|3.33
|464.45
|477.25
|464
|Maruti
|7300.5
|3.29
|7191
|7380
|7130.05
|Hindalco
|425.25
|3.03
|419.5
|426.1
|416.1
|Tech Mahindra
|1588
|3.02
|1550
|1594.4
|1550
|Eicher Motors
|2438.1
|2.85
|2410
|2482.45
|2385.05
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Cipla
|928.35
|-4.42
|980.75
|986.7
|921.85
|Divi's Laboratories
|4766
|-2.31
|4880.35
|4977.8
|4725
|UltraTech Cement
|7320
|-1.53
|7612
|7678.75
|7291
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|4605.3
|-1.51
|4696
|4712.4
|4590
|Bharti Airtel
|722
|-0.86
|733
|737.4
|718.25
|IOC
|117.95
|-0.84
|119.65
|119.95
|116.5
|Sun Pharma
|747.5
|-0.81
|756.75
|763.25
|740.35
|Tata Consumer
|774
|-0.59
|789.9
|790.85
|767.45
|Titan
|2364
|-0.48
|2409.8
|2441.95
|2347.4
|Kotak Bank
|1955.65
|-0.32
|1979
|1985.9
|1940
