December 1: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic equity markets closed with a gain of over a per cent on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 619.92 points or 1.09 per cent to 57,684.79. The Nifty 50 index gained 183.70 points or 1.08 per cent to settle at 17,166.90. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low IndusInd Bank 934.5 5.83 891 938.75 890.15 JSW Steel 638.75 4.99 614.95 639.8 614 Tata Motors 478 4.23 467.85 478.4 463.55 Axis Bank 680 3.71 664.9 681.4 660 Adani Ports 709 3.68 695 711.05 682.75 SBI 475.9 3.33 464.45 477.25 464 Maruti 7300.5 3.29 7191 7380 7130.05 Hindalco 425.25 3.03 419.5 426.1 416.1 Tech Mahindra 1588 3.02 1550 1594.4 1550 Eicher Motors 2438.1 2.85 2410 2482.45 2385.05

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Cipla 928.35 -4.42 980.75 986.7 921.85 Divi's Laboratories 4766 -2.31 4880.35 4977.8 4725 UltraTech Cement 7320 -1.53 7612 7678.75 7291 Dr Reddy's Laboratories 4605.3 -1.51 4696 4712.4 4590 Bharti Airtel 722 -0.86 733 737.4 718.25 IOC 117.95 -0.84 119.65 119.95 116.5 Sun Pharma 747.5 -0.81 756.75 763.25 740.35 Tata Consumer 774 -0.59 789.9 790.85 767.45 Titan 2364 -0.48 2409.8 2441.95 2347.4 Kotak Bank 1955.65 -0.32 1979 1985.9 1940



