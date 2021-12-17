December 17: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

After the relief of a day in the previous session, benchmark indices closed with deep losses on Friday, December 17, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 889.40 points or 1.54 per cent to close at 57.011.74. The Nifty 50 index fell 263.20 points or 1.53 per cent to 15,985.20. Today just five shares rose on the Nifty 50 index while 45 shares fell. Here is the list of the five gainers and top 10 losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 5 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Wipro 674.75 4.73 660 676.8 650.1 Infosys 1823 2.9 1820 1842 1806.75 HCL Technologies 1170 0.88 1172 1182.9 1165 Power Grid 209.8 0.77 208.2 210.5 205.05 Sun Pharmaceutical 770 0.73 762 772.35 753.5

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low IndusInd Bank 885.5 -4.61 926 929 880.25 Tata Motors 470.2 -4.42 488 488.85 468.2 ONGC 139.7 -3.89 144.2 145.1 138.5 Kotak Bank 1796.15 -3.47 1855 1859.95 1790 Hindustan Unilever 2229.95 -3.44 2303 2308.95 2226 Titan 2279.7 -3.29 2336 2339.3 2257.1 Grasim 1662 -3.22 1705.55 1714.6 1656.2 Bajaj Finserv 16191 -3.07 16650 16850 16133 HDFC 2619 -2.99 2700 2712.3 2611 Adani Ports 723.4 -2.92 744.5 744.5 721.2



