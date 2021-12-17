December 17: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex declined 889.40 points or 1.54 per cent to close at 57.011.74.
- The Nifty 50 index fell 263.20 points or 1.53 per cent to 15,985.20.
- Today just five shares rose on the Nifty 50 index while 45 shares fell.
After the relief of a day in the previous session, benchmark indices closed with deep losses on Friday, December 17, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 889.40 points or 1.54 per cent to close at 57.011.74. The Nifty 50 index fell 263.20 points or 1.53 per cent to 15,985.20. Today just five shares rose on the Nifty 50 index while 45 shares fell. Here is the list of the five gainers and top 10 losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 5 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Wipro
|674.75
|4.73
|660
|676.8
|650.1
|Infosys
|1823
|2.9
|1820
|1842
|1806.75
|HCL Technologies
|1170
|0.88
|1172
|1182.9
|1165
|Power Grid
|209.8
|0.77
|208.2
|210.5
|205.05
|Sun Pharmaceutical
|770
|0.73
|762
|772.35
|753.5
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|IndusInd Bank
|885.5
|-4.61
|926
|929
|880.25
|Tata Motors
|470.2
|-4.42
|488
|488.85
|468.2
|ONGC
|139.7
|-3.89
|144.2
|145.1
|138.5
|Kotak Bank
|1796.15
|-3.47
|1855
|1859.95
|1790
|Hindustan Unilever
|2229.95
|-3.44
|2303
|2308.95
|2226
|Titan
|2279.7
|-3.29
|2336
|2339.3
|2257.1
|Grasim
|1662
|-3.22
|1705.55
|1714.6
|1656.2
|Bajaj Finserv
|16191
|-3.07
|16650
|16850
|16133
|HDFC
|2619
|-2.99
|2700
|2712.3
|2611
|Adani Ports
|723.4
|-2.92
|744.5
|744.5
|721.2
