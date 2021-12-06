December 6: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

The domestic equity markets were under pressure for the second consecutive session on Monday, December 6, 2021, and closed with a loss of more than one and a half per cent. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 949.32 points or 1.65 per cent to 56,747.14. The Nifty 50 index dropped 284.45 points or 1.65 per cent to close below 17,000-mark at 16,912.25. Just one share ended with again on the Nifty 50 index while the remaining 49 shares have declined. Here is the list of the only gainers and top 10 losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the only gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low UPL 715.9 0.44 712.7 733 705

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low IndusInd Bank 916 -3.7 952 952 914 Tata Consumer Products 748.25 -3.36 777 778 745.55 Bajaj Finserv 16917 -3.27 17487 17598.95 16851 Bharti Airtel 696.75 -3.01 718 721.9 693.85 TCS 3533.8 -2.93 3640.45 3658 3522 HCL Technologies 1137.8 -2.87 1169.9 1172.65 1134.85 Tata Motors 467.95 -2.53 480.1 480.9 466 Tech Mahindra 1552.95 -2.53 1606 1619.55 1546.85 Wipro 624.6 -2.52 637.25 644.2 623.15 Divi's Laboratories 4642 -2.42 4775 4775 4635



