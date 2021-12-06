December 6: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
- The S&P BSE Sensex declined 949.32 points or 1.65 per cent to 56,747.14.
- The Nifty 50 index dropped 284.45 points or 1.65 per cent to close below 17,000-mark at 16,912.25.
The domestic equity markets were under pressure for the second consecutive session on Monday, December 6, 2021, and closed with a loss of more than one and a half per cent. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 949.32 points or 1.65 per cent to 56,747.14. The Nifty 50 index dropped 284.45 points or 1.65 per cent to close below 17,000-mark at 16,912.25. Just one share ended with again on the Nifty 50 index while the remaining 49 shares have declined. Here is the list of the only gainers and top 10 losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the only gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|UPL
|715.9
|0.44
|712.7
|733
|705
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|IndusInd Bank
|916
|-3.7
|952
|952
|914
|Tata Consumer Products
|748.25
|-3.36
|777
|778
|745.55
|Bajaj Finserv
|16917
|-3.27
|17487
|17598.95
|16851
|Bharti Airtel
|696.75
|-3.01
|718
|721.9
|693.85
|TCS
|3533.8
|-2.93
|3640.45
|3658
|3522
|HCL Technologies
|1137.8
|-2.87
|1169.9
|1172.65
|1134.85
|Tata Motors
|467.95
|-2.53
|480.1
|480.9
|466
|Tech Mahindra
|1552.95
|-2.53
|1606
|1619.55
|1546.85
|Wipro
|624.6
|-2.52
|637.25
|644.2
|623.15
|Divi's Laboratories
|4642
|-2.42
|4775
|4775
|4635