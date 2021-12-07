December 7: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The Sensex index climbed 886.51 points or 1.56 per cent to 57,633.65.
- The Nifty 50 also surged 264.45 points or 1.56 per cent to 17,176.70. 45 stocks rose on the Nifty 50 index while five stocks declined.
Equity benchmarks, S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index, jumped around one and a half per cent on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. The Sensex index climbed 886.51 points or 1.56 per cent to 57,633.65. The Nifty 50 also surged 264.45 points or 1.56 per cent to 17,176.70. 45 stocks rose on the Nifty 50 index while five stocks declined. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and five losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Hindalco
|443.05
|5.15
|427.4
|444.4
|425.2
|Tata Steel
|1152.85
|3.97
|1121.1
|1155.55
|1121
|Axis Bank
|686.9
|3.59
|672
|691.55
|670
|ICICI Bank
|734.15
|3.47
|717
|740.95
|712
|Tata Motors
|482.3
|3.23
|476.85
|484.9
|471
|Adani Ports
|745.6
|3.06
|729
|749.95
|725.8
|JSW Steel
|661.5
|2.9
|648.95
|663.65
|647.15
|Kotak Bank
|1934.5
|2.62
|1912
|1963.8
|1910.2
|Titan
|2384.7
|2.55
|2336.5
|2385.85
|2325.35
|SBI
|476.85
|2.48
|469.2
|479.7
|469.2
Check out the five losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Britannia
|3476
|-0.58
|3502.05
|3529
|3467
|Cipla
|889.9
|-0.56
|898.3
|898.3
|884
|Divi's Laboratories
|4630
|-0.36
|4652.1
|4666.7
|4600.25
|Asian Paints
|3031.9
|-0.21
|3040
|3069
|3016.45
|IOC
|120.8
|-0.12
|121.8
|123.35
|120.25
