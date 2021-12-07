  • Menu
December 7: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50 (FIle/Photo)

Highlights

  • The Sensex index climbed 886.51 points or 1.56 per cent to 57,633.65.
  • The Nifty 50 also surged 264.45 points or 1.56 per cent to 17,176.70. 45 stocks rose on the Nifty 50 index while five stocks declined.

Equity benchmarks, S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index, jumped around one and a half per cent on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. The Sensex index climbed 886.51 points or 1.56 per cent to 57,633.65. The Nifty 50 also surged 264.45 points or 1.56 per cent to 17,176.70. 45 stocks rose on the Nifty 50 index while five stocks declined. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and five losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Hindalco 443.05 5.15 427.4 444.4 425.2
Tata Steel 1152.85 3.97 1121.1 1155.55 1121
Axis Bank 686.9 3.59 672 691.55 670
ICICI Bank 734.15 3.47 717 740.95 712
Tata Motors 482.3 3.23 476.85 484.9 471
Adani Ports 745.6 3.06 729 749.95 725.8
JSW Steel 661.5 2.9 648.95 663.65 647.15
Kotak Bank 1934.5 2.62 1912 1963.8 1910.2
Titan 2384.7 2.55 2336.5 2385.85 2325.35
SBI 476.85 2.48 469.2 479.7 469.2

Check out the five losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Britannia 3476 -0.58 3502.05 3529 3467
Cipla 889.9 -0.56 898.3 898.3 884
Divi's Laboratories 4630 -0.36 4652.1 4666.7 4600.25
Asian Paints 3031.9 -0.21 3040 3069 3016.45
IOC 120.8 -0.12 121.8 123.35 120.25


