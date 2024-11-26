DEFENDER JOURNEYS: TO EMBARK ON ITS THIRD EDITION FROM NOVEMBER 2024

‘Defender Journeys’ will commence its third edition from November 2024 featuring at least 21 unique itineraries across India. It is a first-of-its-kind and the only luxury, self-drive, experiential program in Defender SUVs. Defender Journeys offer a remarkable exploration of India’s most scenic locations, all from the comfort of the world's most iconic off-road vehicle, the Defender.

Each journey is thoughtfully designed, encompassing the drive through epic landscapes, encounters with diverse cultures, an array of cuisines and world-renowned luxury stays. From the natural beauty of Coorg to the stunning coastal regions, or to the whitewashed peaks of the Himalayas and the ephemeral dunes of Thar, every journey is a curated travel adventure like no other. Clients will traverse awe-inspiring vistas and myriad landscapes behind the wheels of the iconic Defender, making this journey even more fascinating.

Helping the clients navigate the journey is the Defender 110, a supremely capable SUV that features a full suite of off-road technology and other comfort and lifestyle features like rugged and purposeful interior design, advanced infotainment systems, and cutting-edge safety innovations.

Throughout the journey, a dedicated and highly skilled team of instructors from Cougar Motorsport will accompany the clients to provide any assistance or guidance required.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said: “Our first two seasons saw 39 unforgettable journeys with over 420 enthusiastic clients. Through these, Defender Journeys has pioneered the art of exceptional adventure and lifestyle experiences, bringing together a community of like-minded explorers who crave the ultimate thrill. We have created the perfect blend of bespoke luxurious engagement and unique off-road drives, while instilling a sense of great camaraderie amongst participating clients. We are now excited to bring yet another season of these journeys and keenly look forward to further growing the very passionate Defender community in India.”

