Bipasha Basu relives her 2016 journey from 'saying yes' to getting hitched'

Mumbai: Joining the latest social media trend, actress Bipasha Basu also decided to relive some fond memories from 2016, which included a fun time with her now-husband Karan Singh Grover.

Rewinding the clock 10 years, Bipasha took to her official Instagram handle and published some throwback photos from 2016.

The post showcased Bipasha's journey from saying yes to getting married to Karan to finally getting hitched to him.

The primary pic from the post showed her flaunting her engagement ring. "Just said yes", she wrote on the picture.

This was followed by other glimpses from some more milestone moments from their love saga, such as "Meeting the parents", "Bachelorette party", "Mehendi ceremony", and finally their traditional Bengali wedding.

Bipasha further shared a still from her first Karwachauth.

We could also see the 'Race' actress posing in a multicolored bikini, looking absolutely stunning. "Ohh lala", read the text.

Next was a black and white still of Bipasha and Karan with the text, "Soulmate".

After that, the 'Alone' actress uploaded a picture of herself in a short white dress, with the words, "Love yourself".

The final pic captured Bipasha and Karan facing the camera together with a smile on the last night of 2016.

Bipasha captioned the post with, "2016 was" followed by a red heart, evil eye, and folded hands emoji.

For those who do not know, Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in April 2016 in a grand ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple was blessed with their first child, a baby girl, on November 12, 2022.

Meanwhile, Bipasha turned a year older on January 7 and decided to celebrate her special day with husband Karan and daughter Devi.

Giving a peek into her birthday bash, she dropped a few stills on social media, along with the caption, “Birthday 2026. Blessed and Blissed”

One of these photographs had Bipasha jumping high on the beach while her little girl Devi looked at her mommy in complete awe.

In another picture, Bipasha was seen embracing hubby Karan in a warm hug.



