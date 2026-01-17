4-day ‘Wings India 2026’ to display future of global aviation: Govt

New Delhi: The government is set to launch ‘Wings India 2026’, Asia’s largest civil aviation event, at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad from January 28-31, that will showcase the future of global aviation, it was announced on Saturday.

The event will be formally launched with a grand inaugural ceremony, led by Civil Aviation Minister, Rammohan Naidu, in the presence of high-level dignitaries from India and abroad.

The four-day event will witness ministerial-level foreign delegations and senior government officials from several countries, along with official delegations from more than 20 countries, reinforcing international cooperation and collaboration in the aviation sector.

“’Wings India 2026’ will highlight India’s rapidly expanding aviation landscape, its growing global footprint, and its vision to emerge as a key hub for manufacturing, services, innovation and sustainable aviation solutions,” Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, it will feature an expansive international exhibition, static aircraft displays, flying and aerobatic shows, a high-level international conference, CEO roundtables, B2B and B2G meetings, an aviation job fair, awards ceremony, and vibrant cultural programmes.

Moreover, prominent domestic and international stakeholders from across the aviation value chain will participate, including airlines, aircraft and engine manufacturers, MROs, airport developers, OEMs, technology providers, training institutions and service partners.

The event will serve as a convergence point for policymakers, industry leaders, innovators and investors to deliberate on emerging trends, opportunities and collaborative pathways shaping the future of civil aviation in India and worldwide. The international conference will feature 13 thematic sessions, in addition to the Global CEOs Forum and Ministerial Plenary.

It will also feature impressive static aircraft displays, flying displays and aerobatic air shows, showcasing a wide range of aircraft.

Highlight attractions include aerial performances by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force. The event will provide dedicated platforms for exhibitions, chalets, and B2B/B2G meetings, enabling business networking, partnerships and investment discussions.



