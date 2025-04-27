Delegation of SEZs applauds Sri City’s growth

A delegation of senior former bureaucrats, led by GK Pillai, who is one of the principal architects of India’s SEZ policy, visited Sri City on Sat-urday. The visit marked commemoration of 20 years since the estab-lishment of SEZs in the country. Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy welcomed the delegation and shared the inspiring story of Sri City’s journey.

During a special interaction, Dr Sannareddy fondly recalled the critical support extended by these visionaries during Sri City’s formative years. Their foresight was instrumental to Sri City’s growth. This visit truly feels like a homecoming,” he remarked.

Pillai remarked that with a very unique consent-based land acquisition model, Sri City blends industry, sustainability, and liveability—truly reflecting what the SEZ policy set out to achieve. Member of CBIC Yogendra Garg echoed the appreciation, highlighting Sri City’s regula-tory strength and global appeal. “Sri City is a model SEZ, high on compliance, well-connected, and investor-friendly. It sets a standard for others to follow,” he stated.

During the interactive Q&A session, participants raised specific points and sought clarifications. These were comprehensively addressed by Yogendra Garg, Pillai, and their team through an open discussion. The delegation explored the bustling industrial hub, observing the vibrant pace of activity. As part of their visit, they toured the IIIT campus, where they interacted with students and faculty, gaining insights into the institute’s academic excellence and industry-aligned curriculum.