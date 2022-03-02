Despite Covid, GST mop-up at 1.33 lakh cr in February

New Delhi: GST collections in February grew 18 per cent to over Rs1.33 lakh crore in February even as the Omicron wave dented the month-on-month collection momentum. This is for the fifth time in the current fiscal that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection has crossed Rs1.30 lakh crore mark. Also, this is the first time, Cess collection has crossed the Rs10,000 crore mark, signifying recovery in certain key sectors, especially automobile sales, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The GST revenues had hit a record high of Rs1,40,986 crore in January. "The gross GST revenue collected in February 2022 is Rs1,33,026 crore, of which Central GST is Rs24,435 crore, State GST is Rs30,779 crore, Integrated GST is Rs67,471 crore (including Rs33,837 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs10,340 crore (including Rs 638 crore collected on import of goods)," the ministry said in a statement.

The revenues for February 2022 are 18 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month of 2021 and 26 per cent higher than in February 2020. During the month, revenues from import of goods were 38 per cent higher, and that from the domestic transaction are 12 per cent higher than the year-ago period. The ministry said February, being a 28-day month, normally witnesses revenues lower than in January. This growth in February 2022 should also be seen in the context of partial lockdowns, weekend and night curfews and various restrictions that were put in place by many states due to the Omicron wave, which peaked around January 20, it added.

During the current fiscal, the gross mop-up in April was over Rs1.39 lakh crore, in May (Rs 97,821 crore), June (Rs92,800 crore), July (over Rs1.16 lakh crore), August (over Rs1.12 lakh crore), September (over Rs1.17 lakh crore), October (over Rs1.30 lakh crore), November (Rs 1.31 lakh crore) and December (over Rs1.29 lakh crore). Deloitte India Partner MS Mani said that GST collections exceeding Rs 1.33 lakh crore despite the challenging pandemic situation on January 22 indicate that the collections are now on a stable trajectory and the FY22 targets would be exceeded.