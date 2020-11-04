Diamond Drops unveils sanitising, cleaning agent 

Bengaluru: Diamond Drops, a new age startup has launched a cleaning and sanitizing agent that is produced with tap water and is eco-friendly and residue free. It has been claimed that natural oxidizer which kills 99.9 per cent of most common harmful microbes in just 30 seconds runs on a game changing technology called Conductive Diamond Electrolysis, that uses normal tap water to produce Activated Ozone Water which is a natural germ killer. The products also act as multi-purpose solutions and can be utilized as cleaner, sanitizer and deodorizer.

Activated Ozone Water (AOW) is a product of water and electrical charge. The process creates one of the most powerful oxidizers on the planet, revolutionizing the way people clean, sanitize and deodorizing the spaces. Using Activated Ozone Water (AOW) not only eliminates the need to use harsh chemicals, it also eliminates the need to purchase multiple cleaning products.

Announcing the launch of this path breaking offering, Harish HP, founder & CEO of Diamond Drops, said, "Through our technology, the sanitizing solution produced will have zero harsh chemicals, making it safer for people to use. As the solution is non-synthetic and biodegradable, this makes the product more sustainable and environment friendly".