'Diamond to Gold': Sachin Jain to be World Gold Council's India head
Chennai: The World Gold Council on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sachin Jain as its new CEO, India.
Jain, who will take up the role from March, joins from De Beers where he has held several senior roles for the past 13 years.
As Managing Director of DeBeers India, he has led the De Beers Forevermark diamond business in India and the Middle East. Previously, he has held senior positions for De Beers, Lladro, Swatch Group and Benetton, a statement said.
Jain said: "I am looking forward to strengthening World Gold Council’s engagement with various stakeholders, promoting responsible practices, harnessing gold’s growing appeal as an investment asset, and enhancing its role in economic growth of India."
Current India CEO Somasundaram P.R. will retain his present role and responsibilities until Jain joins and ensure a smooth transition.
Somasundaram will continue to be associated with World Gold Council as an advisor on the setting up an SRO (self-regulatory organisation), an important initiative for the Indian gold industry.