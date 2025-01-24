Digital India Sale back at Reliance Digital

Mumbai: Reliance Digital announced the return of India’s biggest electronics sale, the ‘Digital India Sale’ promising unparalleled discounts on a wide range of electronics. Customers can enjoy an instant discount of up to Rs26,000 on purchases made with leading bank cards.

This offer is applicable at all Reliance Digital & My Jio stores and online at www.relianedigital.in. In-store shoppers can opt for multiple finance options, with cashback of up to Rs26,000 on Consumer Durable loans. Customers can enjoy up to Rs1,000 discount on Accessories & Small Appliances when using UPI. Upgrading to the latest technology has never been this easy! The Digital India Sale is live nationwide until January 26, 2025.

Customers looking for Laptops can take their pick from Work & Learn Core i3 range starting at Rs26,999, Creator core i5H range starting at Rs47,599 and Gaming RTX 3050 range starting at Rs49,999. The small screen wonder, Samsung Tablet A9+ starts from Rs10,999.

Fans of flip phones can grab the Motorola razr 50 Ultra 12GB / 512GB, awarded the ‘Best Flip phone of 2024’, at just Rs69999* with free Moto Buds+ (sound by Bose) worth Rs9999.

For the best cinematic experience, there are 190cm (75) 4K UHD TVs starting at Rs59,990. For fans of big screen entertainment there are 140cm (55) TVs starting at Rs27,990 with EMIs of just Rs1,990. There’s also up to 50% discount on Dolby Digital sound-bars.

Fitness enthusiasts can strap the Apple Watch Series 10 at Rs38900* (Price post bank cashback & exchange – valid from 24th to 26th January).

Beat the heat with 1.5T 3 Star ACs starting at Rs26,990. Buy Washer dryer starting at Rs4849* per month and take home a free JBL BT speaker worth Rs4,990. Upgrade your fresh food storage with Side by Side refrigerators starting at Rs47,990.