Digital payments on the rise in India

Mumbai: There has been a significant growth in adoption as well as deepening of digital payments across the country, showed the Reserve Bank of India - Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) on Wednesday.



"The RBI-DPI Index continues to demonstrate significant growth in adoption and deepening of digital payments across the country," the RBI said in a statement.

Accordingly, the index reading for September 2021 rose to 304.06 (index value) from 270.59 in March 2021.Starting from March 2018, the index stood at 153.47 in March 2019, 173.49 in September 2019.This improved to 207.84 in March 2020, 217.74 in September 2020 and further increased to 270.59 in March 2021.