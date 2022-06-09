DIPAM to organise Conference on “Creating wealth through markets”

Financial Literacy- a road to financial wellbeing.

Future of Indian capital markets i.e. Amrit Kaal

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) will organize a conference in 75 cities across the country tomorrow on the theme of creating wealth through the market. This initiative aims to educate, encourage and empower people about investments and the creation of wealth to ensure the financial growth of the citizens.

Tuhin Kumar Pandey, Secretary, DIPAM in a tweet said, "DIPAM, Ministry of Finance celebrates "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" on 10.06.2022 at 4:00 PM in 75 cities across India. Please register here for free"

DIPAM, Ministry of Finance celebrates "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" on 10.06.2022 at 4:00 PM in 75 cities across India. Please register here for free https://t.co/uB6E4ABN3x…#DIPAMCelebratesAKAM #AmritMahotsav #FinM pic.twitter.com/ark7aUPGKI — Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) June 9, 2022

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will join the conference from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad will participate in the conference from Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

During the event, the discussion will be held on topics including the growth of Indian capital markets in the past 75 years, women as rising independent investors, financial literacy and the future of Indian capital markets in the 'Amrit Kaal'.

"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" is being celebrated in the country in commemoration of 75 years of independence of India, and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. It's a celebration of our collective achievements as a 75-year-old independent country with a legacy of 5000+ years of ancient history.

The celebration rests on five pillars outlined by the Prime Minister, i.e., Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75 and Resolves at 75 as guiding forces for moving forward, keeping dreams and duties as inspiration. The Mahotsav will be celebrated as Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari.