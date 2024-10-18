  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Direct tax mop-up zooms 182% to Rs 19.6 lakh cr

Direct tax collection grows 23.8% to Rs 8.98 lakh cr till Oct 8
x

Direct tax collection grows 23.8% to Rs 8.98 lakh cr till Oct 8

Highlights

Corporate tax collections more than doubled, while personal income-tax mop up grew close to 4-fold in last 10 yrs

New Delhi: Direct tax collections have surged 182 per cent to over Rs19.60 lakh crore in 2023-24 in the 10-year period of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

The latest ‘Time Series Data’ released by the Income-Tax (I-T) department showed that the corporate tax collections more than doubled to over Rs9.11 lakh crore in 10 years to 2023-24 fiscal. Personal income tax mop up grew close to four-fold to Rs10.45 lakh crore during the period. In the first year of the Modi government in 2014-15, direct tax collection was about Rs6.96 lakh crore. This included about Rs4.29 lakh crore of corporate tax and Rs2.66 lakh crore of personal income tax. The number of income tax returns filed (including revised returns) increased from over 4.04 crore in 2014-15 fiscal to over 8.61 crore in 2023-24. Direct tax-to-GDP ratio increased from 5.55 per cent in 2014-15 to 6.64 per cent in 2023-24. Tax buoyancy, which measures revenue mobilisation efficiency with respect to GDP growth, increased from 0.86 to 2.12 in the 10-year period. The number of taxpayers increased from 5.70 crore in Assessment Year (AY) 2014-15 to 10.41 crore in 2023-24 AY.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick