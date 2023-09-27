DMX announces the successful completion of its seed funding round

DMX (Automatrix Limited), a London-based SaaS company with development centre in Hyderabad, India founded and led by Srahanj Golla, announced the successful completion of its seed funding round, securing Rs 2 Cr investment for exchange of 1% equity. The funding has been provided by DA Fleet Management Services, an Australian-based company, with Elloise Gee as the primary investor.

Business overview:

In an increasingly digitized world, the management of workflows has become complex and fraught with challenges. Cumbersome processes, security vulnerabilities, and a lack of control over data utilization are issues that DMX addresses head-on.

Key problem addressed:

DMX introduces an innovative approach to intelligent workflow management and automation. Traditional solutions often prove expensive and limited in scope. DMX leverages state-of-the art technologies such as Generative AI, Blockchain, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to deliver an intelligent Workflow Automation System that ensures security, transparency, and control.

About DMX’s solution:

DMX’s AI-driven system revolutionizes workflow management and automation with unparalleled data security and privacy protection, streamlined workflows and automated processes, intelligent organization and data utilization and vigilant oversight of shared documents and workflows.

Market scenario:

Despite economic challenges, Gartner predicts continued global growth in spending on Automation and AI solutions. Stricter data privacy regulations are driving demand for document control solutions like DMX, which support increased productivity, employee satisfaction, and enhanced customer service.

Market size:

The global automation systems market, valued at approximately $22.89 billion in 2021, is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2021 to 2026, according to “Markets and Markets.”

The global generative AI market size was valued at USD 29.00 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 43.87 billion in 2023 to USD 667.96 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 47.5% during the forecast period according to Fortune Business Insights.

This dynamic market presents substantial opportunities for DMX’s growth and expansion.

DMX business revenue model:

DMX’s revenue model is diverse, relying primarily on a tiered subscription system. Additional income is generated through premium features, enterprise customization, API integrations, and non-intrusive advertisements for freemium users. This diversified approach ensures both financial stability and sustainable growth.

Srahanj Golla, CEO and Founder of DMX, expressed excitement about the company’s future says, “We are thrilled about DMX’s potential to transform the landscape of workflows through intelligent automation and effective management. The support from DA Fleet Management Services, with Elloise Gee as a key investor, will enable us to reach new heights and offer our innovative solutions to a broader audience.”

DMX is a pioneering SaaS company dedicated to redefining workflow automation and management through Generative AI. Our proprietary intelligent Workflow Automation System harnesses the power of Blockchain, Generative AI, and RPA to deliver unmatched security, automation, intelligence, and control over shared documents and workflows.

(Company: Automatrix Ltd; Email: [email protected])