Does your retirement plan cover life deferral risks?

Watchingthe New Yorker’s short-animated piece, “The Dream of Finishing One’s to-do list” (also called Retirement Plan) I went reflecting about my decision two years back. The film uses seemingly simple idea of a man who plans to do after he retires. With an introduction by David Sedaris, an Oscar nominated short by Irish director John Kelly, narrated by Domhnall Gleeson—really makes a deeper point about life, time and human priorities.

The film follows a man named Ray and Kelly relates his life not by what he’s accomplished but by what he hasn’t. Ray fantasises about all the things he’ll finally do once he stops working—like reading saved articles, learning to meditate, hiking, writing poetry, organising his belongings, trying new hobbies, travelling and taking better care of himself. Nearly every aspiration is delivered with a mix of dry humor and earnestness, showing both the charm and absurdity of our endless “someday” plans. Visually and sonically, the short film is minimalistic and understated, which reinforces its reflective tone.

One of the most celebrated ideas in investing is the lesson from the marshmallow experiment: delay gratification today to enjoy a larger reward tomorrow. In finance, this principle has become almost sacred—save more, spend less, let compounding do its magic. But when extended too far, this idea quietly morphs into something more dangerous: the deferred life plan. Work now. Live later. Earn now. Enjoy in retirement.

At first glance, this seems rational. But it raises an uncomfortable question: what exactly are we deferringand at what cost? The original marshmallow experiment was simple. A child was asked to delay a small, immediate reward in exchange for a larger one, delivered shortly after with high certainty. Modern retirement planning is very different.We are not delaying a small indulgence for a guaranteed reward. We are often postponing life experiences, health investments, and personal aspirations for a future that isdecades away, uncertain in terms of health and energy,and often vaguely defined. This is not discipline. It could be life deferral risk.

When we postpone meaningful aspects of life to retirement, three things tend to erode over time.

Capability: Health, energy, and physical ability are not constant. Many experiences like travel, adventure, even simple mobilitybecome harder with age.

Preference: What we think we will enjoy later may not hold true. The 60-year-old version of us may not want what the 35-year-old is planning for.

Context: Most importantly, family dynamics, social circles, and life circumstances evolve. The environment in which we imagine our future may not exist.The real risk, therefore, is not that we spend too early but of goal decay.

It is that we arrive at retirement with adequate moneybut reduced ability or desire to use it meaningfully. A critical flaw in most financial planning frameworks is treating all spending as a drain on the retirement corpus. In reality, spending falls into three distinct categories.

1. Consumption Spending (True Leakage): This includes lifestyle inflation, luxury upgrades, and status-driven purchases. These expenses directly compete with long-term wealth creation and should be managed with discipline and even avoided.

2. Capability Spending (Corpus Insurance): Investments in health, fitness, preventive care, and emotional well-being fall into this category. This kind of spendingextends working life,reduces late-stage medical costs,and increases the number of years one can actively enjoy retirement.From a financial perspective, this is not consumption—it is risk management.

3. Identity and Optionality Spending (Real Options): This includes hobbies, learning, travel, and exploration.Such spending helpsclarify what a fulfilling life looks like,it reduces the risk of over-saving for an imagined future and create optional pathways for post-retirement engagement or even income. In investing terms, this is akin to buying real options—small investments today that preserve flexibility tomorrow. So, not all spending is equal. Traditional thinking suggests that spending Rs1 today reduces the retirement corpus by Rs1 plus its future compounded value.While mathematically correct, this view is incomplete.

Certain types of spending can actuallyreduce the total corpus required, increase financial resilience, and improve the probability of a successful retirement. For instance, if you begin experiencing your intended retirement lifestyle in small doses today, you gain clarity. You may discover that your needs are simpler than assumed—lowering the corpus required. This was my realisation a few years back for an early retirement.

Similarly, investing in health may allow you to work a few years longer or delay withdrawals. The financial impact of even two additional earning years often outweighs years of early-life frugality. The alternative to the deferred life model is not reckless spending. It is intentional parallel living. Instead of postponing everything meaningful, build financial capital steadilywhile simultaneously investing in health, relationships, and identity.

This could meantraveling in smaller, sustainable ways today rather than waiting for a “perfect” retirement trip, cultivating hobbies and interests now rather than assuming they will emerge later, and prioritising health consistently instead of treating it as a future concern. In essence, life is not something to be batch-processed after retirement. It is something to be compounded alongside wealth. A better decision framework is throughsimple yet powerful question: Does this expense increase or decrease my future degrees of freedom? If it increases freedom by improving health, expanding skills, or creating optionality—it is an investment. If it reduces freedomby locking you into higher fixed costs or unnecessary consumption—it is a liability. This lens shifts the conversation from “Can I afford this?” to “What does this enable or constrain?”Ultimately, the goal is not to accumulate the largest possible corpus. The goal is to achieve sustained autonomy over time.

Money is one component of that autonomy—but not the ONLY one. A large corpus without health, purpose, or engagement is fragile. A moderate corpus combined with strong health, meaningful interests, and social connection is far more resilient. Yes, spending today can reduce the retirement corpus. But the wrong spending reduces both wealth and life.The right spending may slightly reduce wealthbut significantly enhances life and the ability to enjoy it. The answer, therefore, is not to choose between saving and living. But it is bringing balance to do both with clarity and intention.

The discipline of saving and investing remains essential. But it must be applied correctly. Delay excess consumption. Invest aggressively for the future. But at the same time, save like a long-term investor, but live like time is a depreciating asset. Because the ultimate risk is not running out of money. It is running out of life before you use it well.

(The author is a partner with “Wealocity Analytics”, a SEBI registered Research Analyst firm and could be reached at [email protected])