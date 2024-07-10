Domestic air traffic rises 6.3% in June

New Delhi: India’s domestic air passenger traffic rose to 132.8 lakh in June this year which represents a 6.3 per cent increase over the corresponding figure for June last year and reflects a robust 10.4 per cent jump over the pre-Covid levels, according to an ICRA report released on Tuesday.ICRA has maintained a ‘stable outlook’ on the Indian aviation industry amid the continued recovery in domestic and international air passenger traffic, with a relatively stable cost environment and expectations of the trend continuing in FY2025, the report states.

Moreover, the industry witnessed improved pricing power, reflected in the higher yields (over pre-Covid levels) and, thus, the revenue per available seat kilometre–cost per available seat kilometre (RASK–CASK) spread of the airlines. The momentum in air passenger traffic witnessed in FY24 is expected to continue into FY25, though further expansion in yields from the current levels may be limited, the report added.