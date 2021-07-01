Domestic Benchmarks closed in red; Sensex falls 164 points & Sensex closes below 15,700

Key equity indices ended with modest losses on Thursday, July 1, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 164.11 points or 0.31 per cent to 52,318.60. The Nifty 50 index lost 41.50 points or 0.26 per cent to 15,680. The Nifty Bank index closed 88.20 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 34,684.

In the broader market, the trend was mixed. The S&P BSE MidCap index dipped 0.19 per cent, while the S&P BSE SmallCap index added 0.32 per cent.



The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1639 shares rose and 1570 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index on NSE, 26 shares gained and 24 shares dipped. The top five gainers on Nifty 50 were Dr Reddy's (up 2.75 per cent), Hindalco (up 2.07 per cent), Bajaj Auto (up 1.74 per cent), Tata Motors (up 1.44 per cent) and Sun Pharma (up 1.27 per cent). The top five losers were Bajaj Finserv (down 2.23 per cent), Britannia (down 1.44 per cent), Infosys (down 1.19 per cent), Wipro (down 1.11 per cent) and Shree Cement (down 1.08 per cent).



COVID 19 Update



Total Covid-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 18,22,07,431 with 39,47,099 deaths. India reported 5,23,257 active cases of Covid-19 infection and 3,99,459 deaths while 2,94,88,918 patients have been discharged, data showed.



IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI



The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48.1 in June from 50.8 in May. India's eight infrastructure sectors grew 16.8% in May because of the low base of last year while statewide lockdowns because of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic meant the output actually contracted 3.7 per cent from April.



India's fiscal deficit at the end of May came in at 8.2 per cent of the budgeted estimate for FY22 as against 59 per cent in the same period last year, on the back of better revenues and lower subsidy payout, according to official data released Wednesday. The fiscal deficit in April-May stood at Rs 1.23 lakh crore, data showed. The budget target set for fiscal deficit in FY22 is Rs 11.40 lakh crore.



US Private Payrolls



US private payrolls increased more than expected in June. Private payrolls increased by 692,000 jobs in June. Data for May was revised lower to show 886,000 jobs added instead of the initially reported 978,000.