Domestic Stocks Markets closed with robust gains; Sensex up 601 points & Nifty 50 closed at 11,662

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed with gains of around 1.50 per cent on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, as investors indulged in wide-spread buying taking cues from positive global sentiment.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 600.87 points or 1.54 per cent to 39,574.57 and the NSE barometer Nifty 50 jumped 159.05 points or 1.38 per cent to 11,662.40. Similarly, Nifty Bank gained 482.75 points or 2.16 per cent and settled at 22,853.70.

Buyers outnumbered sellers. On the BSE, 1508 shares rose and 1190 shares fell. In the case of Nifty 50, 37 stocks advanced while 13 declined. The top five stocks that surged the most on Nifty 50 includes Tata Motors (up 7.73 per cent), HDFC (up 7.56 per cent), Adani Ports (up 3.53 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.48 per cent) and IndusInd Bank (up 3.32 per cent). The losers on the block were Britannia (down 1.53 per cent), Coal India (down 1.31 per cent), Wipro (down 1.27 per cent), Hindalco (down 1.23 per cent) and Tata Steel (down 1.16 per cent).

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 3,54,83,758 with 10,44,051 deaths. India reported 9,19,023 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,03,569 deaths while 56,62,490 patients have been discharged, data showed.

The RBI said the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled during October 7-9, 2020. The government on Monday has named Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal and Jayanth Varma as its nominees on the central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) on Monday. The new members have been appointed for a four-year term.

The seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index rose for a fifth straight month in September to 49.8 from 41.8 in August.

US President Donald Trump reportedly left Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Monday to return to the White House, where he will continue to be treated for the Coronavirus even as he looks to restart his re-election campaign. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke for an hour on Monday regarding another stimulus package but did not reach an agreement.