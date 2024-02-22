DPI-led GDP to reach $8-trn level by 2030

New Delhi: Digital Public Infrastructure (DPIs) like Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Aadhaar are poised to propel India towards a $8 trillion economy by 2030, helping the country achieve a $1 trillion digital economy target, a Nasscom-led report said on Wednesday.

With successful mass adoption and larger economic impact, DPIs are impacting approximately 1.3 billion citizens, covering 97 per cent of India’s population.

The matured DPIs enabled a value creation of $31.8 billion, equivalent to 0.9 per cent of India’s GDP in 2022. Aadhaar has enabled an economic value of $15.2 billion, primarily through the elimination of Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) leakages. UPI, on the other hand, has replaced cash transactions and electronic transfers across sectors, contributing $16.2 billion, according to the report by Nasscom in collaboration with global consulting firm Arthur D Little.

And the contribution is projected to increase 2.9-4.2 per cent by 2030, IT industry body Nasscom said in the report.

“India’s digital transformation, propelled by DPIs, marks a leap towards a digitally-empowered economy, a cornerstone of ‘techade’, driving the ‘India@47’ growth narrative. DPI’s success has positioned India as a global leader in digital innovation,” said Debjani Ghosh, president, Nasscom.

Ecologically, DPI adoption has led to significant paper savings and carbon emissions reduction. The time saved in logistics and transportation sector reduced carbon emissions by 3.2 million tonnes in 2022. Furthermore, DPIs align with core UN SDG goals by providing citizen-centric solutions, said the report.