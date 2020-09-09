Dr Reddy’s unveils Remdesivir in India

Hyderabad: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has launchedRemdesivir, meant for treatment of Covid-19 patients, under a brand name 'Redyx' in India, while rolling out generic arthritis drug in US market. Dr Reddy's Redyx is available in strength of 100 mg vial. Remdesivir is approved by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in India for the treatment of Covid-19 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms.



According to a release from Dr Reddy's, the launch is part of the licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead) that grants Dr Reddy's the right to register, manufacture and sell Remdesivir, a potential treatment for Covid-19, in 127 countries including India.

MV Ramana, CEOfor branded markets (India and Emerging Markets) at Dr Reddy's Laboratories, said" "We will continue our efforts to develop products that address significant unmet needs of patients.The launch of Redyx reaffirms our commitment to bringing in critical medicine for patients suffering from COVID-19 in India."

Coming to the arthritis drug launched in the US, it's an over-the-counter Diclofenac Sodium topical gel. The product is the generic version of Novartis Corporation's Voltaren gel.



Dr Reddy's Laboratories North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said:"The launch of product is an important addition to our pain/analgesics portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) products and represents our continued commitment to the private label OTC space."

Dr Reddy's has partnered with EncubeEthicals to bring this product to market for the benefit of consumers, he added. Diclofenac Sodium topical gel is used for temporary relief of arthritis pain in hand, wrist, elbow, foot, ankle and knee. According to IRI data, the Voltaren brand had total retail sales of around $44 million since launch in May 2020.