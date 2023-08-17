Drs On Calls Introduces Second Opinion Service, Virtually Connecting Patients with Global Doctors

New Delhi: Drs.OnCalls, a US-based telemedicine platform, has launched its "Second Opinion Service," allowing patients to seek expert advice and consultations from world-class doctors from the comfort of their homes. This service now empowers patients across India to seek second opinions from thousands of global healthcare experts.

With the prevailing challenges of limited accessibility to international medical expertise and the need for streamlined healthcare solutions, Drs.OnCalls has strategically introduced this innovative service. Through the app, patients can seamlessly connect with distinguished doctors and specialists from around the world, effectively breaking down the geographical barriers that have traditionally restricted access to international healthcare opinions.

The Second Opinion Service's offerings are centered on a distinguished panel of highly

competent doctors from several medical fields. This global consortium of experts guarantees that patients obtain comprehensive and well-rounded insights into their medical issues, allowing them to make informed decisions about their health and treatment alternatives.

Mary Gorder, Founder & CEO, Drs.OnCalls, said "Our Second Opinion Service represents a significant advancement in our mission to provide patients with access to renowned international doctors. Informed healthcare decisions are pivotal to better patient outcomes, and our platform aims to facilitate seamless collaboration between medical professionals across borders.We are delighted to have a panel of esteemed international doctors and specialists collaborating with us. Their expertise, combined with our advanced telemedicine platform, empowers patients to access world-class medical insights without leaving their homes. We firmly believe that this service will significantly enhance healthcare outcomes for our patients, bridging the gap between medical expertise and patients' needs."

The International Consultation service on Drs.OnCalls is designed to be user-friendly, offering a hassle-free experience for patients seeking expert advice from overseas doctors. Patients can schedule virtual appointments with a diverse pool of specialists across various medical fields, ensuring personalized attention and compassionate care without expensive travel. Also, Drs.OnCalls prioritizes patient privacy and data security in their International Consultation service, using advanced encryption and global healthcare regulations to protect patient information during virtual consultations.

The launch of the International Consultation service reinforces Drs.OnCalls' commitment to revolutionizing the Indian healthcare ecosystem and providing accessible, affordable, and world-class medical care to all. By combining global expertise with telemedicine convenience, the company aims to improve patient care in India and beyond.