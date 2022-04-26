Dynalog raises 18-crore fund

Hyderabad: Dynalog India Ltd., the supplier of intelligent and rugged defence and industrial automation solutions, has raised Rs 18 crore from the Maharashtra Defence and Aerospace Venture Fund backed by IDBI Capital. The fund has been a financial and strategic investor in companies focused on providing innovative technology products and solutions to the defence sector in India and globally.

For more than three decades, Dynalog has been a prime supplier of turnkey solutions for ground-based static, mobile, airborne, and naval applications ranging from missile launcher controllers to electronic warfare and communication systems. Apart from the defence sector, the company also has a robust portfolio of clients engaged in industrial and factory automation, surveillance, oil & gas, power and transportation.

"The emphasis on indigenously designed and developed products for defence and HLS applications is a welcome opportunity for companies like us with a deep understanding of the defence ecosystem in India over many years," Akshay Adhalrao, Dynalog India's Managing Director, said.

Aligning ourselves to emerging technology trends, being attentive to evolving customer needs and offering tailor-made solutions have made us a partner of choice for defence and industrial clients.