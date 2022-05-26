Dyson's robot will do household chores

San Francisco: Global consumer technology company Dyson on Wednesday unveiled a prototype of a robot that will perform your household chores, signalling that it is moving beyond robotic floor-based vacuums.

At the International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA) in Philadelphia, the US, the company said it aims to develop "an autonomous device capable of household chores and other tasks".

In a video, the company showcased robotic hands grasping objects.

The "secret R&D" work at Hullavington Airfield in Wiltshire, a new London laboratory close to the Dyson Robotics Lab at Imperial College, is being led by Chief Engineer Jake Dyson, the company said in a statement.

New recruits will be based at Hullavington Airfield in Wiltshire, a new London laboratory close to the Dyson Robotics Lab at Imperial College, and Singapore at Dyson's global headquarters.

"Dyson employed its first roboticist 20 years ago and this year alone, we are seeking 250 more experts for our team. This is a 'big bet' on future robotic technology that will drive research across the whole of Dyson, in areas including mechanical engineering, vision systems, machine learning and energy storage," said Dyson.

Over the past six months, the company has been secretly refitting one of the main aircraft hangars at Hullavington Airfield to prepare for 250 roboticists to move into their new home.

Its latest robotics makeover is the next stage in Dyson's 2.75 billion pound investment plan in new technologies, products and facilities and 600 million pounds of which is to be spent this year.