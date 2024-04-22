Earth Day: India's GoodEnough Energy aims to cut 5 million tons CO2 emissions/year

New Delhi: Battery energy storage systems maker GoodEnough Energy on Monday announced plans to cut 5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually amid the Earth Day 2024 celebrations.

Earth Day is an annual event on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. Earlier in March, GoodEnough Energy announced plans to invest Rs 450 crore in a 20 GWh per annum capacity plant in Jammu & Kashmir by 2026. The company said that as the world celebrates Earth Day 2024, GoodEnough Energy looks to reduce CO2 emissions by 5 million tonnes annually, addressing the alarming rise in environmental threats caused by carbon-intensive industries. The concentration of carbon-intensive industries, coupled with the increasing reliance on diesel generators for backup power, has contributed to a surge in CO2 emissions, posing a severe threat to the environment and public health. In response, GoodEnough Energy launched India's largest Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) Gigafactory in Jammu & Kashmir, it stated.

The initial capacity is 7GWh, scaling up to 20GWh by 2026. This facility will play a pivotal role in promoting grid stability and facilitating the transition to clean energy solutions. Akash Kaushik, Founder of GoodEnough Energy said, "The electricity industry is undergoing significant change, with a growing need for clean, reliable, and affordable power. Our BESS Gigafactory represents a crucial step towards achieving India's Net-Zero goal and supporting industries with high CO2 emissions in their green initiatives." The significance of this initiative lies in its potential to mitigate the adverse effects of diesel generator usage, which produces an average of 3 kg of CO2 per litre of diesel consumed, he added.

GoodEnough Energy's Gigafactory, with an initial capacity of 7GWH annual storage, aims to reduce over 5 million tonnes of CO2 in a year, with 2 cycles every day, equivalent to the Indian Railway's annual carbon reduction target of 4 Million tonnes. The Gigafactory will cater to various sectors, including moulding industries, automation, mining, hospitals, refineries, malls, and shopping complexes, providing advanced battery energy storage systems to reduce their carbon footprint.