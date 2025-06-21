Eastman expands clean energy footprint

Hyderabad: Eastman Auto & Power Limited, a manufacturer of solar energy products, is expanding its footprint in Telangana with a lineup of high-performance solar products. In response to the state’s growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy, Eastman now offers a comprehensive range including grid tie inverters, hybrid inverters, off grid inverters, lead acid &lithium batteries, and solar panels — all tailored to meet the needs of residential, commercial, and industrial users.

Eastman’s inverter range is engineered to integrate seamlessly with rooftop solar systems, enabling users to generate and export surplus solar energy back to the grid — effectively lowering electricity bills and promoting greener energy consumption.

As Telangana accelerates its solar energy efforts, Eastman’s advanced solar solutions aim to reduce reliance on conventional energy sources and contribute to the state’s clean energy goals.

“With a rapidly growing presence in key markets such as Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Warangal, Khammam and Nizamabad,Eastman ensures easy access to all solar energy products through a robust dealer network.