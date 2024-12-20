EDII’s InnovateEDU: Transforming India’s Institution into Entrepreneurial Hubs

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, a 'Centre of Excellence' recognised by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India, announces a flagship programme, ‘InnovateEDU: Fostering Entrepreneurial Minds.’ This three-year programme is first of its kind and will strengthen entrepreneurial ecosystems.

InnovateEDU invites colleges and universities to participate in implementing a comprehensive entrepreneurship programme, targeting the holistic development of faculty, students, and institutional research capacities. To ensure tailored guidance and optimal resource allocation, only 20 institutions will be onboarded for the 2025-2026 cohort.

“At EDII, we believe every student has the potential to think big, create something new, and change the world," said Dr. Ananthavalli Ramesh, Programme Coordinator and Associate Faculty, EDII. “InnovateEDU is our way of giving young minds the skills, confidence, and support to turn their ideas into reality. Together with faculty and institutions, we’re building a future where innovation thrives. InnovateEDU builds the institute ecosystem to nurture student entrepreneurship”, Dr. Ramesh, added.

The flagship initiative, InnovateEDU, has been designed carefully to inspire entrepreneurial thinking at the very core of India's academic institutions. It is a tiered, structured approach that is nationally prioritized and promotes startups, innovation, and self-reliance.

InnovateEDU directly responds to the changing needs of the Indian economy, focusing on social and technological entrepreneurship in the 2nd and 3rd years of the programme, while focusing on core entrepreneurship principles, in the foundational year. The initiative will uniquely integrate the NEP 2020 objectives of experiential learning, multidisciplinary education, and inclusivity. It will also provide pathways for faculty and students to engage in groundbreaking research, publish in leading journals, and pitch ideas to a pool of investors.

The programme is built on three integrated verticals that ensure a holistic approach to entrepreneurship education. First, Value-added Programmes for faculty and students provide specialised courses, training, and mentorship to enable personal and professional growth. Second, Curriculum Integration and Research introduces entrepreneurship-focused coursework and fosters collaborative research initiatives. Third, workshops and Boot Camps offer experiential learning opportunities that help students develop and accelerate innovative ideas, bridging theoretical knowledge with practical application.

Strategic Benefits for Institutions, Faculty, and Students

Participants in InnovateEDU will enjoy a wealth of benefits:

● Institutions: Enhanced accreditation outcomes, collaboration with EDII’s renowned Incubation Centre (CrAdLE – Centre for Advancing and Launching Enterprises), and alignment with NIRF, NAAC, and NEP 2020 frameworks.

● Faculty: Value-added entrepreneurship programmes, research collaborations with EDII, publication opportunities, mentorship, and guidance for government grants and academic initiatives

● Students: Opportunities for startup funding and mentorship, industry exposure, and practical workshops.

The programme will transform entrepreneurship education by guiding students from idea inception to investor pitch. Emphasizing socially conscious innovation, the programme cultivates global perspectives through international networks, collaborative research, and mentorship. Students will learn to develop revenue generated businesses and will be able to drive meaningful societal change, preparing them to be impactful entrepreneurs on the world stage. The programme briefing session shall be held on January 21, 2024, and selected institutions will be notified by January 30, 2024.