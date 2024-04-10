Live
- PM’s vision set to revolutionise gaming in India, say creators after meeting Narendra Modi
- SC stays MP High Court's order, allows Christian community prayer meeting in Indore
- Derbyshire sign Daryn Dupavillon for 2024 County season
- A phone call from PM Modi at 2.30 AM: Social worker recalls morale-boosting experience during Covid
- Most sectors end in green as Nifty closes at record high
- Child trafficking gang busted in Delhi, two infants rescued
- Polling in MP's Betul Lok Sabha seat now to be held on May 7
- Celebrate Eid with gifts from the latest collections!
- Rahul Gandhi on Rajasthan tour on April 11 to address election meetings in Bikaner, Jodhpur LS seats
- Musk arriving in India this month to meet PM Modi, announce investment plans: Report
Just In
Edtech startup Scaler cuts about 10 pc of jobs in restructuring exercise
Homegrown edtech startup Scaler has slashed around 10 per cent of its workforce, or 150 employees, in a restructuring exercise, a media report said on Wednesday.
New Delhi: Homegrown edtech startup Scaler has slashed around 10 per cent of its workforce, or 150 employees, in a restructuring exercise, a media report said on Wednesday.
As per the startup, the restructuring exercise will help it reach long-term growth and sustainability, reports Inc42.
"As part of this restructuring, we identified some functions/roles, primarily in marketing and sales, in the company that we had to part ways with," Scaler founder Abhimanyu Saxena was quoted as saying.
In addition, the company mentioned that the job cuts were not based on performance and assured all the affected workers that they would be provided with the necessary support for a smooth transition.
The latest development comes nearly a year after the edtech startup acquired Delhi-based Pepcoding for an undisclosed sum to boost its business ecosystem.
Scaler has acquired four companies in the last two years, including AppliedRoots, Coding Minutes, and Coding Elements.
Launched in 2019, Scaler is backed by global investors like Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global and Lightrock India. It had last raised $55 million in a Series B funding round that made the startup valued at over $700 million.