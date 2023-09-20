Live
- High alert issued at AOB amid Maoists annual Varotsavams from tomorrow
- Rail coach restaurant inaugurated in Vijayawada
- Chandrayaan-3 Vinayaka pandal big hit in Mahbubnagar
- PL Technical Research: BUY ITC - TECHNICAL PICK
- The iPhone 15 phones charging speed will leave you stunned
- IISER Bhopal team conducts genome sequencing of Indian gooseberry plant
- Machilipatnam: Re-verification of deleted voters completed
- Four electrocuted while putting up KTR welcome flexi in Qutbullapur
- Karimnagar: Bharosa’s Bluetooth for blind
- Reservation will be BJP’s biggest boon to women: Jayashree
Eicher opens new dealership in Telangana
Eicher Trucks and Buses, a business unit of VE Commercial Vehicles, inaugurated VVC Motors, a new 3S (Service, Spares, and Sales) dealership. The one-acre facility with 2,000 sft display area in Warangal city has inventory of spare parts, and multi-service bays.
The dealership is positioned to offer assistance to local and transiting Eicher customers operating in industries of agriculture, cotton, textile and food processing, with provision for factory-trained technicians.
