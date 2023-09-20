  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Eicher opens new dealership in Telangana

Eicher opens new dealership in Telangana
x
Highlights

Eicher Trucks and Buses, a business unit of VE Commercial Vehicles, inaugurated VVC Motors, a new 3S (Service, Spares, and Sales) dealership. The...

Eicher Trucks and Buses, a business unit of VE Commercial Vehicles, inaugurated VVC Motors, a new 3S (Service, Spares, and Sales) dealership. The one-acre facility with 2,000 sft display area in Warangal city has inventory of spare parts, and multi-service bays.

The dealership is positioned to offer assistance to local and transiting Eicher customers operating in industries of agriculture, cotton, textile and food processing, with provision for factory-trained technicians.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X