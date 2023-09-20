Eicher opens new dealership in Telangana

Eicher Trucks and Buses, a business unit of VE Commercial Vehicles, inaugurated VVC Motors, a new 3S (Service, Spares, and Sales) dealership. The one-acre facility with 2,000 sft display area in Warangal city has inventory of spare parts, and multi-service bays.

The dealership is positioned to offer assistance to local and transiting Eicher customers operating in industries of agriculture, cotton, textile and food processing, with provision for factory-trained technicians.

