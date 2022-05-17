Elite and Elimobile Introduce First Telco to use Celebrity NFTs for Payment

Mumbai, May 17 Elite Token, a crypto system uniting the mobile industry, metaverse, Play2Earn, influencers, and NFTs, and Elimobile have partnered to launch the first-ever telco using blockchain and tokenization.

Elimobile's telco will use the ELITE token, which will unleash the power of the entire ecosystem.

Mario Colabufo, CEO and Founder of Elite Token and CEO of Elimobile SPA said, "Elimobile is the first telco to enable the use of crypto tokens and celebrity created NFTs for payment. This marks an unprecedented, pioneering development in European telecommunications.

The telco has two standout offers: an NFT marketplace and the Elisium Platform.



Elite Token founder and stock market billionaire Gianluca Vacchi said that the immense potential for the use of blockchain technology in the telco space is self-evident. Our tokens will enable an entire ecosystem of continually evolving content, creativity, and exclusive social interaction.

Topics covered by the Elisium Platform range from sex education courses with Veronica Ruggeri and insights from Italy's tech guru Andrea Galeazzi to exclusive video recipes signed by Carlo Cracco and a football academy directed by sports star Alessandro Del Piero.

The educational content includes foreign language training, guitar lessons, and courses on Microsoft Excel. Services provided by the telco include concierge and travel recommendations of pleasant experiences in the user's location.

Influencers produce content that turns into NFTs for the marketplace. 60% are sold to investors, 20% are given to Elimobile and another 20% are given to the influencers who created the content, thus including them in the reward system.

The $ELITE token, listed on LBank Exchange, is Elimobile's official token, to be used for payments and for purchasing NFTs. It will also enable Play2Earn in the metaverse for Elite Token games.

Elimobile will develop into a DAO and use two more tokens: $EGOV for governance, and Elicoin for utility as well as purchasing exclusive content, virtual masterclasses, and live experiences.

Elicoin can be earned by referrals and using the service "Run with Me." By activating this function and running or walking, the customer is rewarded with the provision of Elicoin based on the distance traveled in a month.

Elimobile's flexible system offers a range of tariffs with unlimited minutes and access to the Elisium Community, internet speed and capacity, with 99.7% nationwide coverage in Italy.

Offering a world of entertainment, culture and teaching in continuous evolution and powered by blockchain, Elimobile is the first and only Italian social mobile operator, representing the new frontier of telecommunications.