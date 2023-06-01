Elon Musk Is The World's Richest Man Once Again

Elon Musk has once again recaptured the title of world's richest person after surpassing luxury entrepreneur Bernard Arnault, whose net worth dropped by $5.25 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index published on Thursday. This year, the two billionaires were tied for first place on the billionaires' index.

After shares of the 74-year-old Frenchman's LVMH plummeted 2.6% in trading in Paris, Arnault's net worth decreased to $187 billion. Musk's net worth increased by approximately 2 million to reach $192 billion during this time.

According to Bloomberg, Musk's largest asset is the company's stock, which he owns around 13% of. However, Musk is not only the CEO of Tesla but also the owner of Twitter (TWTR) and the space exploration company SpaceX. As a result, LVMH shares have increased 19.7% this year whereas Tesla shares have increased 65.6% so far this year.

At the conclusion of each trading day in New York, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index updates the wealth statistics of the 500 richest persons in the world.

Meanwhile, after these two billianaries, with a net worth of $144 billion, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is ranked third in the world.