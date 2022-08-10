Energy storage systems seminar in Delhi on Aug 18

Hyderabad: India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), leading industry alliance on energy storage, e-mobility and green hydrogen, is organising a seminar on 'Energy Storage Systems with Grid FormingCapability' in association with SMA India, the subsidiary of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA), a leader in photovoltaic and storage system technology.

The event will be held on August 18, 2022 in New Delhi.In order to assist the deployment of energy storage and develop its roadmap in India, relevantgovernment entities as well as other prominent government and business stakeholders will participatein the event.

Debi Prasad Dash, Executive Director, India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA)said, "We are excited to partner with SMA India for bringing together a seminar focused on energystorage with grid forming capability. Advanced energy storage is a swiftly evolving technology sectorcrucial for 21st-century electricity grids. Battery Energy Storage (BESS) will play an important role inaccelerating electricity and grid decarbonisation in India. The Indian Energy Storage market is gearingup for large-scale energy storage deployment and Production Link Incentive (PLI) for AdvancedChemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Manufacturing."

Three main topics will be covered in this seminar: an overview of energy storage projects and theirpotential for India; global case studies and lessons learned; and energy systems and essential elementsfor project development.