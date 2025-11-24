Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment Today: How to Check Status on MUFG Intime, NSE & BSE
Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment will be released today, 24 November. Check your allotment status on MUFG Intime, NSE, and BSE. Get listing date, GMP, subscription numbers and full details.
The allotment for Excelsoft Technologies Ltd will be finalised today, Monday, 24 November. Investors can check their status later in the evening on the registrar MUFG Intime India, NSE or BSE websites.
Strong Subscription: 43.19 Times Overall
The ₹500-crore IPO received an overwhelming response from all categories.
QIBs: 47.55 times
Non-Institutional Investors: 101.69 times
Retail Investors: 15.62 times
Overall: 43.19 times
The issue consisted of a fresh issue of ₹180 crore and an OFS of ₹320 crore. Promoter entity Pedanta Technologies is selling shares under the OFS.
Use of Funds
Excelsoft will utilise the fresh issue towards:
Purchasing land and constructing a new building in Mysore
Upgrading its existing facility
Strengthening IT infrastructure
General corporate purposes
About the Company
Excelsoft Technologies is a global vertical SaaS company with AI-based learning, assessment and remote proctoring solutions. As of 31 August 2025, it operates across 19 countries and has four major business segments:
Learning & student success systems
Assessment & proctoring solutions
Learning design & content services
EdTech technology services
How to Check Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment
On MUFG Intime India (Registrar)
Visit the MUFG Intime India IPO page
Select ‘Excelsoft Technologies Limited’
Enter your Application No / PAN / DP ID / Account No
Click Submit
On NSE
Open the NSE IPO allotment section
Select ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’
Choose EXCELSOFT
Enter application number and PAN
Submit the details
On BSE
Visit the BSE IPO application check page
Select Equity
Choose ‘Excelsoft Technologies Limited’
Validate using your Application No or PAN
Click Search
Excelsoft IPO Listing Date
The shares will list on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, 26 November, at 10:00 AM.
Excelsoft IPO GMP Today
Reports indicate the IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) is around ₹128, signalling a possible 6.67% listing gain over the ₹120 issue price.