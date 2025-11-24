Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment Today: How to Check Status on MUFG Intime, NSE & BSE

The allotment for Excelsoft Technologies Ltd will be finalised today, Monday, 24 November. Investors can check their status later in the evening on the registrar MUFG Intime India, NSE or BSE websites.

Strong Subscription: 43.19 Times Overall

The ₹500-crore IPO received an overwhelming response from all categories.

QIBs: 47.55 times

Non-Institutional Investors: 101.69 times

Retail Investors: 15.62 times

Overall: 43.19 times

The issue consisted of a fresh issue of ₹180 crore and an OFS of ₹320 crore. Promoter entity Pedanta Technologies is selling shares under the OFS.

Use of Funds

Excelsoft will utilise the fresh issue towards:

Purchasing land and constructing a new building in Mysore

Upgrading its existing facility

Strengthening IT infrastructure

General corporate purposes

About the Company

Excelsoft Technologies is a global vertical SaaS company with AI-based learning, assessment and remote proctoring solutions. As of 31 August 2025, it operates across 19 countries and has four major business segments:

Learning & student success systems

Assessment & proctoring solutions

Learning design & content services

EdTech technology services

How to Check Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment

On MUFG Intime India (Registrar)

Visit the MUFG Intime India IPO page

Select ‘Excelsoft Technologies Limited’

Enter your Application No / PAN / DP ID / Account No

Click Submit

On NSE

Open the NSE IPO allotment section

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’

Choose EXCELSOFT

Enter application number and PAN

Submit the details

On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO application check page

Select Equity

Choose ‘Excelsoft Technologies Limited’

Validate using your Application No or PAN

Click Search

Excelsoft IPO Listing Date

The shares will list on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, 26 November, at 10:00 AM.

Excelsoft IPO GMP Today

Reports indicate the IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) is around ₹128, signalling a possible 6.67% listing gain over the ₹120 issue price.